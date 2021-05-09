Police for crowd control at vaccination centres

Reports of large number of people turning up at vaccine centres

Police officials have been entrusted with a greater role in the functioning of vaccination centres in the district.

The district administration’s move comes amid reports of large numbers of people turning up for the COVID-19 vaccine in various parts of the district.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said that District Medical Officer had been directed to circulate the list of vaccination centres among the police officers concerned in advance.

Adequate deployment

The station house officer in each police station limit would be required to arrange adequate deployment for crowd control and compliance with the COVID-19 norms at the vaccination centres.

These officers had been permitted to rope in the services of uniformed officers including police, Excise and fire force personnel as well as Samoohika Sannadha Sena volunteers wherever necessary.

The health institutions that are scheduled to supply the vaccine would have to publish the number of doses that were meant to be administered on the particular day.

Token system

While a token system must also be put in place for the purpose, queues would not be permitted under any circumstances, the Collector said.

Seating arrangements must be made available at the vaccination centres for those who had received tokens.

The ward member or councillor concerned must provide necessary assistance in this regard. Support could also be sought from the ward-level committees or ward-level war rooms if necessary.

The District Medical Officer had been directed to ensure adequate number of volunteers at such war rooms.

COVID-19 vaccination would be conducted in 31 public health institutions in the district on Monday. While Covishield will be provided at most of these institutions, Covaxin would be administered at Fort Taluk Hospital, Coastal Speciality Hospital Valiyathura, and Amachal primary health centre.