Police book three students in vehicle antics incidents

Motorcycle rider was injured in the unpermitted event

Motorcycle rider was injured in the unpermitted event

Kozhikode

The police have booked three students, who were allegedly part of a dangerous vehicle race on the Malabar Christian College Higher Secondary School ground last Tuesday, during a farewell party. Three vehicles involved in the incident have already been impounded as part of the legal action.

The police took up the case seriously as a motorcycle rider, who was part of the show, got injured during the unpermitted event. A car rammed the motorbike in which the student had a close shave.

The incident came to light when the videos captured from the locations by a few students were circulated in social media.

A similar investigation is also under way into the incident where a few students made their entry to the MES Arts and Science campus at Chathamangalam in Mukkom on Thursday using earth movers and tractors to pep up the college day celebrations. Though no racing was held, the vehicles were impounded for endangering the safety of other students.

The earth remover used for the antics was impounded by suspending the licence of its owner. Cases were also registered against the students, who took part in the show violating the safety norms. The police and MVD officials said the higher secondary school and college authorities had failed to ensure proper monitoring to avoid such dangerous celebrations.