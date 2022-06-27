Pol-Blood control room launched

State Police Chief Anil Kant on Friday inaugurated a State control room intended to streamline the activities of Pol-Blood platform, which links blood donors with seekers, on Pol-App, the official application of Kerala Police.

The control room has commenced functioning at the hospital at the Special Armed Police camp in the city. The facility will function in association with the Kerala State AIDS Control Society. Out of the required quantity of 11,391 units, the platform has been instrumental in providing 9,780 units.