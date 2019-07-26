Poet Attur Ravi Varma passes away

Eminent poet and translator Attur Ravi Varma died here on Friday. He was 88. He was undergoing treatment for pneumonia in a private hospital here.

Considered as one of the pioneers of modern Malayalam poetry, Attur Ravi Varma was recipient of many prestigious awards, including the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Ashan Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, and Kendra Sahitya Academy Award. His poems ignored metre and used free verse.

Alumnus

Born on December 27, 1930 at Attur village in Thalappilly taluk, he was an alumnus of University College, Thirvananthapuram, Malabar Christian College, and Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode. He worked in various colleges as Malayalam professor. After retirement, he settled in Thrissur with his wife Sreedevi. His major works include Kavitha; Attur Ravi Varmayude Kavithakal (1957-1994); Attur Ravi Varmayude Kavithakal (1995-2003); J.J. Chila Kurippukal; Oru Pulimarathinte Katha; Nale Mattoru Nal Matram; Randam Yamangalude Katha; and Puthunaanooru: Thamizh Kavithakalude Mozhimattam.

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan, in his condolence message, said Attur Ravi Varma presented a modern form and style to Malayalam poetry. “His death has created a void in Kerala’s cultural scene. His poems spoke the language of the heart. He believed that poems too should change according to time,” the Minister said.

He recalled Attur as his teacher in Brennan College. He was an excellent teacher with a deep affection for his students, he said.