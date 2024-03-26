PM assures stringent action against fraudulent cooperative banks in Kerala

March 26, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured BJP candidate in Alathur T.N. Sarasu that stringent measures will be taken against those cooperative banks that try to cheat the people of their deposits.

Mr. Modi’s assurance was in response to a complaint raised by Ms. Sarasu during a telephonic conversation she had with the Prime Minister on Tuesday afternoon. The audio clip of the conversation has circulated on social media.

Ms. Sarasu, a former college teacher who retired as the Principal of Government Victoria College, Palakkad, told the Prime Minister during her conversation: “Sir, here is a problem in Kerala with the cooperative banks governed by the CPI(M) leaders. They loot all the money of the poor people deposited in the banks, and they are not getting back their money. There is great complaint from the part of the people here. Some of the people died also because of the lack of money for treatment and all. These people are not giving them money. That is a very big problem here, sir. Could you do something against this, sir?”

Mr. Modi, congratulating her on raising the issue, told her that his government would see to it that the poor get justice. He said: “I am happy that as a candidate, you are taking up the issue of the people. I am happy to hear that you are raising the issue. Yes, I’ve heard about it. I have some detail about it. And you are right, that a lot of poor people have been affected. Our government will take strict action against everyone involved. And we will ensure that the poor get justice. And one more thing that I would like to tell you that I would take the legal advice. And whatever property the ED will attach, and the money are involved of the common man’s money, I will see that each and every paisa should return to the person concerned (sic). Strictly we will do that. On behalf of me, you can promise that, that whatever property attached by the ED, that money will be returned to the people who have invested in the bank (sic).”

When contacted for some clarity, Ms. Sarasu told The Hindu that no particular bank had been in her mind when she complained to the Prime Minister. “You must have read in the newspapers about the cooperative bank frauds. The Centre knows about it. The ED is investigating. Everyone knows about it,” she said without specifying the case/cases she meant.