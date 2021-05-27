Plus One to be held exams during Onam

Plus One examinations will be conducted around the time of the Onam vacations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

At his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister said the General Education Department had been asked to make arrangements for conducting the examinations then. If teachers scheduled for SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary valuation were deployed on COVID-19 duty, they would be excused from the latter.

Mr. Vijayan said the Kerala Public Service Commission had been asked to expedite issue of online advice memos.

On complaints of private schools charging excessive fee during the pandemic, especially with classes being held online and schools’ operating costs reduced, the Chief Minister said the Education Department would look into the matter.

About the denial of salary and other benefits to teachers of unaided schools though students were paying fee, he said the government had always taken the stance that school managements should not deny benefits to teachers. The government would explore what steps could be taken to address the issue.