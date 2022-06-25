Plus One: SSLC certificate enough

SSLC certificate will be enough to establish nativity and caste for Plus One higher secondary admission, a statement from the Director of General Education has said.

The clarification comes in the wake of reports that a number of applications for nativity, caste, and income ostensibly for Plus One admission were reaching village offices through Akshaya centres.

Only students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes have to present caste certificate from the village office at the time of admission, the statement added.