Plus One classes on Victers from today

Classes for Plus One students will begin as part of First Bell 2.0 digital classes on KITE Victers educational channel on Monday.

A new timetable for the Victers classes has also been drawn up. There will be three classes for Plus One students from 7.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day. These will be retelecast from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. the same day, and on KITE Victers Plus channel the next day from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kilikonchal classes for pre-primary students will be shown at 11 a.m. The session for class 9 will be from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. These will be retelecast on KITE Victers Plus the next day at 1 p.m.

Plus Two classes will be telecast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. There will be six sessions in all. These will be shown again the same evening at 8.30 p.m. the same day, and on KITE Victers Plus the next day at 5 p.m.

Classes for grades 1 to 7 and for class 10 will follow the current schedule. Sessions for grades 1 to 7 will be be telecast in half-hour slots beginning 2 p.m. in the order of the grades. These will be telecast on KITE Victers Plus from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the next day in the same order.

Classes for standard 10 students will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a retelecast at 6 a.m. the next day and on KITE Victers Plus from 8 a.m.

Special English medium classes are also being telecast.

The timetable will be rescheduled when regular classes resume in schools in the afternoon, a statement from KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) said. For the timetable and the classes, visit www.firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in