Playback singer Sangeetha Sajith passes away

Playback singer Sangeetha Sajith, who has been active in playback singing since the early 1990s, passed away here on Sunday following kidney-related ailments. She was 46.

With over 200 songs to her credit across four south Indian languages, she is best known for the song 'Thanneerai Kathalikkum' composed by A.R. Rahman for the 1996 film 'Mr. Romeo'.

She had made her playback singing debut in the 1992 Tamil film ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’. One of her most popular songs in Malayalam is ‘Ambili Poovattam’ from Ennu Swantham Janakikutty in 1998. ‘Dhum Dhum Dooreyetho’ from the 2007 film Rakkilipattu, ‘Aalare Govinda’ from the 2001 film Kakkayuil and ‘Odathandil Thalam Kittum’ from Pazhassiraja were her other major hits.

Her most recent hit is ‘Thalam Poyi’ from Ayyappanum Koshiyum in 2020, while her last work was the theme song for ‘Kuruthi’ in 2021.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, playback singer K.S. Chitra and other musicians condoled her untimely death.