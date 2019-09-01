Plans afoot for three commercial courts in Kerala

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan said here on Saturday that the State government was considering the possibility of setting up three commercial courts to settle disputes related to businesses, enterprises and entrepreneurs as part of measures to increase the ease of doing business in the State.

He told a gathering of industrial leaders here that the State had submitted an application to the Kerala High Court and was in consultation with legal experts and the Law Department on the issue. The proposed commercial courts are expected to come up in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

The meet also saw the Industries Department introducing the second phase of K-Swift, an online clearance system for industrial enterprises. The system brings together 29 services from 14 government departments. The services include building and safety clearances. It will also be deemed that an applicant is eligible for licence if it has not been issued within 30 days of the application.

The State government’s effort is to replace the process of government licensing system to a self-certified system, which will increase the ease of doing business.

Package for traders

Mr. Jayarajan said a rehabilitation package for small industrial units and traders affected by floods would be implemented. The package would be on the basis of a report of a committee appointed by the government to assess the flood impact.

The Industries Department is planning to establish multi-storey industrial complexes to attract more investments. One such facility is coming up at Wadakkencherry, Thrissur. A one-time settlement offer will be given to debt-ridden entrepreneurs.