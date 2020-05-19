Kerala

Plan to revive film production

The government is planning to revive movie production by strictly abiding by the COVID-19 protocol, Culture Minister A.K. Balan has said.

Mr. Balan said in a release here on Tuesday that film industry organisations had several rounds of discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The government was aware of the crisis gripping the industry and was weighing various options. The government was considering the revival of production with a fixed number of artistes.

Indoor shooting

Permission had been granted for starting post-production works. Indoor shooting of television serials too had been permitted in line with the COVID-19 protocol. Chitranjali Studio would offer due support for such endeavours.

In the next stage, the government would consider the proposal for opening cinemas, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 12:40:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/plan-to-revive-film-production/article31627213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY