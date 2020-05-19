Plan to revive film production

The government is planning to revive movie production by strictly abiding by the COVID-19 protocol, Culture Minister A.K. Balan has said.

Mr. Balan said in a release here on Tuesday that film industry organisations had several rounds of discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The government was aware of the crisis gripping the industry and was weighing various options. The government was considering the revival of production with a fixed number of artistes.

Indoor shooting

Permission had been granted for starting post-production works. Indoor shooting of television serials too had been permitted in line with the COVID-19 protocol. Chitranjali Studio would offer due support for such endeavours.

In the next stage, the government would consider the proposal for opening cinemas, he said.