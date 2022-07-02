Plan projects with foresight: Balagopal

Local bodies should prepare the master plan of projects with foresight, keeping the future generations in mind, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was inaugurating a workshop on ‘Navakeralavum Navanagarasabhakalum’ jointly organised by the Mayors’ Council, Chamber of Municipal Chairmen, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) and Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union here on Saturday.

“Practical plans should be formulated by ensuring the safety of youth. Besides allocating funds for projects, local bodies should also look for measures to raise funds. The government is trying to ensure social security through schemes such as Medisep,” the Minister said.

He said training programmes were necessary to make the functioning of municipalities and Corporations more efficient. Mayor Prasanna Earnest presided over the functio,n while various local body representatives spoke on the occasion.