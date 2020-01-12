Plan projects should be child-friendly: panel

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson P. Suresh has urged local self-government institutions (LSGIs) to keep the Chief Minister’s call for creating a child-friendly State in mind while preparing projects for the 2020-21 annual Plan.

Local self-government institutions that are in the process of drafting annual reports should ensure that new projects and ideas developed by them are especially suited to children, a statement from the commission said recently.

Mr. Suresh said last year, the commission had conducted 41 workshops with the aim of strengthening child protection committees. The Chief Minister’s call was made on the occasion of submission of a final report that codified the workshop experiences.

The relevant pages in the report, published by the commission, should be brought to the attention of those preparing the projects, Mr. Suresh said.

Interventions by the child protection committees and other child protection mechanisms would help attain the status of a child-friendly State, he said.