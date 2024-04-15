Plan implementation hit due to delay in release of funds, says Maradu municipality

April 15, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu municipality has informed the Finance department that the operation of Plan programmes in the 2023-24 fiscal will be affected due to the delay in the release of money for the bills pending before the treasury.

About ₹82.8 lakh towards the implementation of 62 projects in the general category and ₹55.03 lakh for seven projects under the SC category were pending before the treasury. It would adversely affect the progress of the projects initiated in the 2023-24 fiscal, said Antony Asanparambil, chairman of the civic body.

Some of the bills pending include financial assistance to the differently-abled, primary health centre at Nettoor, and various palliative care projects. Mr. Asanparambil said the government had informed that the bills pending for the 2023-24 fiscal had to be submitted again under the 2024-25 allotment. However, the authorities were yet to provide the date for submitting the bills, he said.

The municipality has written to the Ministers of Finance and Local Self-Government seeking their intervention in resolving the deadlock. The civic body had attained 100% in the implementation of projects in the 2023-24 fiscal, it said.