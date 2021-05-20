Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister for the second time

A 21-member Cabinet was sworn in

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office, after a 21-member Cabinet was sworn in at the Central Stadium here on Thursday evening by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The Governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chief Minister-designate Mr. Vijayan and 20 members of his Cabinet at the Central Stadium, located behind the Government Secretariat.

Mr. Vijayan was the first to take the oath of office and secrecy, followed by senior ministers representing other parties in the coalition. The others followed in alphabetical order. The Cabinet members sworn in include M. V. Govindan, K. Radhakrishan, P. Rajeeve, K. N. Balagopal, V. N. Vasavan, V. Sivankutty, Saji Cheriyan, Veena George, P. A. Mohammed Riyas, R. Bindu, (all from CPI(M); V. Abdurahman (CPI(M)- backed Independent); K. Rajan, P. Prasad, G. R. Anil and J. Chinchu Rani (all of CPI), A. K. Saseendran (Nationalist Congress Party), K. Krishnankutty of Janata Dal S), Roshy Augustine of Kerala Congress (M), Antony Raju of Janathipatya Kerala Congress and Ahamed Devarkovil of the Indian National League (INL).

All except Mr. Vijayan, Mr. Radhakrishnan, Mr. Krishnankutty and Mr. Saseendran are becoming Ministers for the first time. This is the third LDF Cabinet to be sworn in outside the Raj Bhavan. It was done on an earlier occasion when the V.S. Achuthanandan-led government of the LDF assumed office in 2006 and later by Mr. Vijayan in 2016.

The function at the Central stadium was held as per COVID protocol in view of the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram and three others districts and the State-wide lockdown in 10 districts A video album “Navageethanjali” by 52 leading singers musicians was played on the 140-feet giant video wall behind the podium before the ceremony commenced.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, party Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) acting Secretary A. Vijayaraghavan, CPI state Secretary Kanam Rajendran, leaders of LDF coalition partners, legislators, members of the outgoing Cabinet and top officials were present at the ceremony.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front ((UDF) legislators did not turn up at the venue but claimed they viewed it virtually.

The ceremony was held in a huge pandal erected inside the stadium and entry was restricted to 500 invited guests.

After the swearing-in, the Chief Minister and Ministers left for the Raj Bhavan for the customary high-tea hosted by the Governor. The maiden Cabinet meeting will take place at the Secretariat later in the day. The portfolios of the 21 Ministers will also be notified tonight.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vijayan led the Minister-designates and Speaker candidate M.B. Rajesh in offering floral tributes at the Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs' memorial at Alappuzha before returning to the capital.