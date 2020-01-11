Pinarayi meets Aishe Ghosh in Delhi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and said the whole country was with the students in their protest against the fee increase in the institution and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr. Vijayan met Ms. Ghosh at Kerala House in New Delhi, expressed solidarity with the protest, and also gifted her the book Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi by Sudhanva Deshpande.

Head injuries

Mr. Ghosh had suffered head injuries during the January 5 attack on JNU students on the campus by a group of masked assailants.

“The whole country is with the JNUSU in their fight for justice. Everyone knows about your protest and what has happened to you in the fight for justice,” Mr. Vijayan told Ms. Ghosh after enquiring about her health and that of other students.

FB post

In a Facebook post, he wrote that the JNU students were fighting an “epic battle” against the Sangh Parivar.

“The Sangh Parivar is hoping to overcome the dissenting voices from the JNU using muscle power. However, the JNU has put up an uncompromising fight against them. Aishe Ghosh has been leading this battle with her injured head,” he said.

Aishe thanks Kerala

Ms. Ghosh, after meeting the Chief Minister, thanked the people of Kerala for standing with the JNU. “Comrade Pinarayi has said ‘go ahead’ and that is the inspiration I take and we will take this fight ahead. Whether it is the fight for rolling back the fee hike or against the CAA, I would like to thank again and again the people of Kerala who stood by us during all these attacks,” Ms. Ghosh told the media.

Ms. Ghosh reached Kerala House after her daily check-up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Violence had broken out at the JNU on January 5 night as a group of masked people, allegedly belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, armed with sticks attacked students and teachers, besides damaging property on the campus.