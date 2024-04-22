GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pinarayi is BJP’s star campaigner: M.M. Hassan

April 22, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan might be officially a part of the INDIA front but his actions spell him out to be a double crosser, according to the acting president of KPCC, M.M. Hassan.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Mr. Hassan said that Mr. Vijayan had in fact become the star campaigner for the BJP in Kerala.

He said that INDIA front’s Prime Minister candidate would be decided by the front leaders after consultation. What Mr. Vijayan should really be concerned about is, whether he would still have his Chief Ministership after the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Hassan said.

Mr. Vijayan has taken over the spadework for BJP which is proof of the tacit understanding between CPI(M) and the BJP, Mr. Hassan said.

He should apologise for his demeaning remarks on Rahul, he added. The CPI(M)’s general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, has clarified that the party has nothing negative to say about the election manifesto of the Congress party but what is Pinarayi’s issue with it is something that is incomprehensible, Mr. Hassan said

He said that the Congress will complain to the Election Commission about BJP’s poll advertisements which spew communalism. How did the scrutiny committee clear this, Mr.. Hassan asked.

He alleged that Thrissur Pooram was thrown into disarray deliberately on directions from Mr. Vijayan, to help BJP, just like he did in Sabarimala

