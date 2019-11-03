Pilgrimage preparations reviewed

With just two weeks left for the annual pilgrim season in Sabarimala to kick off, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran here on Saturday reviewed the preparations in Erumely and Ettumanur, two major stopovers of pilgrims to the Ayyappa temple.

Speaking at a meeting, the Minister said Erumely would be ready to welcome the pilgrims by November 15.

Adequate facilities would be ensured at all pilgrim stopovers in Kottayam while the maintenance work on roads leading to the hill temple was scheduled to be completed within the deadline.

Directions had been issued to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to enhance the capacity of its waste treatment plant at Erumely.

The local panchayat had been entrusted to ensure the ban on the sale of chemically manufactured colour powder varieties, the Minister said.

Regarding the reluctance among traders to lease in the seasonsal shops in Erumely, the Minister said alternative options would be explored in case of lack of response from the trading community.

The State Pollution Control Board had been directed to ensure the cleanliness of drinking water and efficiency of solid waste treatment. Permission had been given to establish a temporary water treatment plant, if required.

Steps would be taken to clean the Erumeli Thodu, where pilgrims take the holy dip, ahead of the season.

Security

Adequate number of police, Fire and Rescue Services and excise personnel would be deployed in and around the place during the entire season. To ensure the safety of pilgrim vehicles, the Motor Vehicle Department would deploy 18 squads in and around the Erumeli town.

In Ettumanur, steps were in place to expand the parking facility at the temple here. CCTV cameras would be installed and a police control room will be opened. The KSRTC had been directed to operate more service connecting Sabarimala and Ettumanur. Strict implementation of green protocol norms would be ensured throughout the season.