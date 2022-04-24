PHCs at Chattamunnar, Edamalakkudy to start soon

The Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Chattamunnar and Edamalakkudy will soon start functioning, Health Minister Veena George has said.

There are eight vacancies in the two PHCs and the Public Service Commission was directed to fill the vacancies soon. With the PHC starting to function, the tribespeople of Edamalakkudy grama panchayat would get better health care, she said.

At present the tribespeople would have to travel nearly 23 km through the forest to reach Pettimudy and from there to Munnar for treatments.