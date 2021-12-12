PFI leaders acquired bar in Abu Dhabi, says ED

The leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) have engaged in money laundering activities through various projects in Kerala, including a villa project, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Munnar Villa Vista project, which is being built by the leaders of the organisation, was used to launder proceeds of crime generated in India and abroad. The PFI leaders have also acquired properties in other countries, including a bar and restaurant in Abu Dhabi, according to a press release issued by the agency.

Incidentally, the ED had conducted searches on four premises related to leaders and office-bearers of PFI in Kerala on December 8. The PFI activists had staged protests against the search operations.

Searches were conducted on the residential premises of Shafeeque Payeth, a PFI and SDPI member, at Peringathur in Kannur, the residential premises of B. P. Abdul Razak, the Divisional President of PFI at Perumpadappu in Malappuram, the residential premises of M. K. Ashraf, a PFI leader at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam and the office premises of Munnar Villa Vista Project at Mankulam in Munnar, the note said.

The ED officers, said the communication, successfully conducted the search operations and seized incriminating documents, digital devices and evidence related to foreign funding and acquisition of properties abroad during the search operation. The operations, assisted by CRPF officials, were conducted successfully despite the attempts by PFI to disrupt it, the communication said.