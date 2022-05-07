PFI functionary held in RSS worker’s murder in Kerala’s Palakkad

The police arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) functionary in connection the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sanjit in Palakkad on Friday.

Bava, 59, former teacher at GMLP School, Alathur, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy to kill Sanjit. The police said Bava, who was suspended from service on the eve of his retirement, was a key conspirator.

Sanjit was murdered by a gang of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) men while travelling on a motorcycle along with his wife at Mambaram, near here, on November 15, 2021.

The police so far arrested 12 persons, including those who committed the murder. The police said eight more persons were absconding. Bava was absconding for over five months. The police nabbed him from the KSRTC bus stand premises in Thrissur after a tip-off.

The High Court recently rejected a demand by Sanjit’s family for a CBI investigation in the case.