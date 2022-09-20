Kerala

Petroleum dealers in Kerala call off September 23 protest plan

Petroleum dealers in Kerala have called off the token strike on September 23 following a meeting convened by Minister for Food and Public Distribution G.R. Anil here on Tuesday to discuss their demands.

Representatives of petroleum companies and dealers who participated in the meeting came to a consensus on the demands, including uninterrupted supply of fuel according to demand and extension of the validity of fire and pollution certificates.

Senior officials of the Civil Supplies department also participated in the discussions.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2022 9:03:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/petroleum-dealers-in-kerala-call-off-september-23-protest-plan/article65914901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY