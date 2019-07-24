Petrochemicals park awaits eco clearance

The petrochemicals park being planned by the State government on a part of the land being bought from FACT is awaiting environmental clearance. The detailed project report is ready and now that the land sale is approved no hurdles are expected, K.A. Santosh Kumar, Kinfra managing director, has said.

He said here on Wednesday that 170 acres from the available land would be transferred to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for its expansion activities and a petrochemicals park on its own. According to initial plans, the State envisaged an investment of ₹1,200 crore in land acquisition and development. The pact for the land sale was signed in December 2017 and the delay in Cabinet approval had delayed the progress of the work. The first phase of the park was to be ready by 2019. IT will be a plug and play facility for small and medium-sized enterprises using polypropylene from the BPCL’s 15.5 million-a-year refinery.