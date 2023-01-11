Peruvanam Kuttan Marar no more lead of Ilanjithara Melam

January 11, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

Thrissur

Padma awardee and eminent percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar has been removed from the Pramani (head ) position of the Ilanjithara Melam of the Paramekkavu Devaswom for the Thrissur Pooram.

Kuttan Marar has been the Pramani of the Ilanjithra Melam for the past 24 years. Kizhakkoott Aniyan Marar will be the new head of the melam.

Though the Paramekkavu management committee explained that the decision was to give a chance for the veteran percussionist Kizhakkoott Aniyan Marar to head the Ilanjithara Melam, there were reports that the latest development followed some difference of opinion between Kuttan Marar and the Paramekkavu management committee.