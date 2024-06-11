GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

People of Kerala have rejected cult of violence: Governor

Published - June 11, 2024 09:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan planting a sapling to mark the inauguration of Madhuravanam Project at Kristraj Higher Secondary School in Kollam on Tuesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan planting a sapling to mark the inauguration of Madhuravanam Project at Kristraj Higher Secondary School in Kollam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that the people of Kerala have rejected the cult of violence. Explaining the reason for his refusal to be a part of Loka Kerala Sabha, Mr. Khan said here on Tuesday that he was not invited to the previous three Loka Kerala Sabha events.

“This is not the first time they are conducting the event,” he said. The governor said that he wants to compliment the people of Kerala, particularly the people of Kannur for rejecting the culture of violence and bombing.

“Even in Kollam district they tried to attack me and in the universities too there was violence. A young boy in Wayanad lost his life, a judge was forced to commit suicide. Any kind of violence is a negation of democracy and they are working against the Constitution and law. You want me to encourage them by going to their function? I shall not,” said Mr. Khan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.