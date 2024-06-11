People of Kerala have rejected cult of violence: Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that the people of Kerala have rejected the cult of violence. Explaining the reason for his refusal to be a part of Loka Kerala Sabha, Mr. Khan said here on Tuesday that he was not invited to the previous three Loka Kerala Sabha events.

“This is not the first time they are conducting the event,” he said. The governor said that he wants to compliment the people of Kerala, particularly the people of Kannur for rejecting the culture of violence and bombing.

“Even in Kollam district they tried to attack me and in the universities too there was violence. A young boy in Wayanad lost his life, a judge was forced to commit suicide. Any kind of violence is a negation of democracy and they are working against the Constitution and law. You want me to encourage them by going to their function? I shall not,” said Mr. Khan.