People living on banks of river Pampa put on alert

File photo: Pampa river in spate at Pampa-Triveni on August 15, 2018.

Shutters of the Maniyar reservoir were opened on Monday morning and the water level in the river is likely to increase

District Collector Adeela Abdulla has urged the people living along the banks of river Pampa to exercise caution. Dr. Abdulla said that shutters of the Maniyar reservoir were opened on Monday morning and the water level in the river is likely to increase.

Officials said that they were keeping an eye on water levels in rivers in Kuttanad and other parts of the district. Meanwhile, heavy rain that lashed the district for the last several hours subsided by noon.

The weather agency has declared a red alert for Alappuzha on Monday.

