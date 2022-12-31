HamberMenu
Peechi dam wrongly marked in buffer zone map, say local people  

Dam and reservoir are in Pananchery panchayat, but they are marked under Puthur panchayat, they say

December 31, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The buffer zone map of the Forest department has wrongly marked Peechi dam and its reservoir in another panchayat. The Peechi dam and almost 90% of its reservoir are in Pananchery panchayat. Both have been placed under the Puthur panchayat in the map. Local people have alerted the authorities about the mistake. Not only the dam and reservoir, the map has placed some other parts of the Pananchery panchayat also under Puthur panchayat, they alleged. The Kuthiran twin tunnels and Pattikkad, among the main centres in the Pananchery panchayat, are placed under Puthur.

Though the forest department claims that the human inhabited areas have been excluded from the map, hundreds of houses and business establishments still figure on the map, the local people alleged.

