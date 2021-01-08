‘Peaceful protestors exercising our rights,’ says man who waved tricolour at Capitol protest

A video of someone waving the Indian tricolour amid the violent storming of the United State Capitol by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump two days back had led to much debate ever since.

Now, it has emerged that one of the persons waving the tricolour was Vincent Xavier Palathingal, a Kerala-native, hailing from Kochi.

Mr.Palathingal had put a detailed post on facebook on Thursday, claiming that he was there to protest a “stolen election.” The post, in which he claimed that he was not part of the violence, has now been taken down following widespread criticism from people inside and outside Kerala against him for insulting the country by carrying the tricolour to a violent protest, in which five people have died so far.

“Trump rallies are always a lot of fun. And today was not an exception. About 50 or so lawless people who breached the US Capitol perimeter by climbing the walls, breaking the windows and attacking police inside this sacred temple to American Democracy is not a reason to throw the million-plus peaceful protestors under the bus,” he had written in the deleted post.

Echoing Mr. Trump’s claims of electoral fraud, Mr. Palathingal wrote that he considered President Trump had afforded a tool to American patriots to start the cleaning up of the fraud prone system in many States.

“If he had conceded, that is the end of the discussion. Then the Democrat fraudsters will ensure that the US will slowly move to a one party system by stealing every election in the future. He didn’t do that in spite of tremendous pressure. That’s why I am thankful to President Donald J Trump,” he had written.

Mr. Palathingal also posted images of himself with the Indian national flag near the Capitol, along with other Trump supporters who laid siege to the Capitol.

There was widespread criticism in social media following the post, with several comments against him, following which the post was taken down. Mr.Palathingal is an active commentator in social media on Kerala politics as well, with several posts criticising the LDF Government.

Earlier, after a video of a person waving the tricolour from the Capitol went viral, BJP MP Varun Gandhi tweeted, “Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in”. Replying to this, Shashi Tharoor MP tweeted -“Unfortunately, @varungandhi80, there are some Indians with the same mentality as that Trumpist mob, who enjoy using the flag as a weapon rather than a badge of pride, & denounce all who disagree with them as anti-nationals & traitors. That flag there is a warning to all of us.”

Replying to both of them, Mr.Palathingal tweeted - “American patriots - Vietnamese, Indian, Korean & Iranian origins, & from so many other nations & races, who believe massive voter fraud has happened joined rally yesterday in solidarity with Trump. Peaceful protestors who were exercising our rights”.