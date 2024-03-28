GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PDP chairman Maudany on ventilator support

Maudany was hospitalised in Kochi after his health deteriorated on February 20; Supreme Court had allowed him to shift to Kerala for medical treatment

March 28, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) founder Abdul Nasir Maudany remains on ventilator support in a private hospital here after his condition turned critical around 6.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Mr. Maudany was admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital after his health deteriorated on February 20. On Thursday morning, he complained of breathlessness and was shifted to ventilator ICU. His blood pressure reportedly shot up and oxygen level in blood plummeted. He has been subjected to dialysis as both his kidneys have turned dysfunctional, said PDP sources.

His wife Soofiya Maudany, son Salahudheen Ayoobi, Maudany’s brother Siddique, and PDP leaders are camping at the hospital.

The Supreme Court had allowed Mr. Maudany to shift from Bengaluru to Kerala for medical treatment, dismissing the objections of the then Karnataka government on July 17, 2023.

