P.C. George calls for Central probe against CM

Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George has called for an investigation by the Central agencies into the foreign trips made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan.

Talking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr. George alleged that Ms. Veena had either followed or preceded the Chief Minister during his foreign trips. He spoke of the plans to file a defamation suit against Mr. Vijayan and his government in connection with his back to back arrests.