Pazhassiraja Museum to be made community oriented heritage spot

The Vattezhuthu script of the 11th and 12th centuries on display at the refurbished Pazhassiraja Archaeological Museum at East Hill in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Facilities for effective conservation and display of artefacts in place

Moving one step closer to claim the title of being a community oriented heritage spot, the Pazhassiraja Archaeological Museum, which was remodelled recently following international standards with Central and State government aid, will be thrown open to the public on July 2.

Minister for Archaeology and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will dedicate the modernised facility at East Hill, which now has several new additions for effective conservation and display, after the thematic makeover at of cost of ₹75 lakh. Innovative promotional campaigns with exclusive groups of ‘Museum Friends’ with guiding capacities are under consideration to take the archaeology undertaking to the next level of learning.

According to officials, efforts are on to draw more daily visitors to the spot with the support of educational institutions, tour operators, and researchers. National and international conferences on modern conservation techniques and practices are on the cards as part of transforming the space into an archaeological study centre and informal education zone.

The museum, situated inside the heritage bungalow of Malabar Collectors, became a reality in 1978 when the Kerala Archaeological department decided to preserve and display archaeological remnants from the stone era and the colonial period.

The museum with its valuable archaeological and cultural sources from various parts of the country was restored on the basis of a special project that focussed on strengthening the old structure and remodelling the facilities to meeting additional requirements, said an official at the museum. It has been transformed into a contemporary museum with attractive interiors and display, he added.

The museum has also been lit up well to ensure better display of items for students, researchers, and other visitors. All previously displayed archaeological sources are also in place at the renovated museum along with the newly excavated artefacts from the Tippu Fort at Feroke.

A library comprising literature on archaeological sources and monuments to help archaeological enthusiasts is one of the latest additions. A spacious conference hall in the basement gives ample space for archaeology related debates, discussions, and seminars. The renovated museum also has an exclusive space for experimenting with traditional sand calligraphy.