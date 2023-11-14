Patients’ privacy at risk as HIV testing centres set to shut shop in Kerala

November 14, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National AIDS Control Organisation’s (NACO) decision to convert 62 of the 150 Stand Alone-Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (SA-ICTC) for HIV in Kerala into just screening sites has raised apprehensions about preservation of patients’ privacy and protection of employees’ jobs. It is expected to come into effect on November 20.

According to the Kerala State AIDS Control Society, the decision is part of a “rationalisation process” to ensure “more and effective utilisation of human resources” deployed at these centres.

The centres

The highest number of such centres are in Kozhikode (9). Ernakulam and Thiruvanathapuram have eight each, followed by Thrissur (7), Alappuzha, Kannur, and Kollam (5 each), Kasaragod (4), Kottayam (3), Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad (2 each), and Malappuram and Pathanamthitta (one each).

These centres are in medical colleges hospitals, taluk hospitals and other health facilities. Among the remaining centres, the functioning of 53 others will be closely monitored and closed down depending on their functioning.

Low positivity rate

The decision is against the backdrop of the low HIV test positivity rate in the State. It was 0.06% per one lakh tests in 2022. The national average is around 0.22%.

When 10,06,913 samples were tested in 2021 in Kerala, only 899 turned positive for the virus. As many as 9,32,365 samples were tested up to September 2022, and 835 positive cases were found.

However, as per a note published by the society in 2022, an average of 100 new HIV positive cases are reported in the State every month. Malayalis migrating to other places and people from other States coming to Kerala for jobs may increase the possibility of HIV spread, the note says.

Increasing concern

There are concerns about the increasing HIV cases among migrant labourers and those addicted to drugs.

Also, public health experts point out that HIV tests should be done ensuring the privacy of the patients and multiple counselling sessions are mandatory. Personal details of those tested positive and their partners, the source of the infection, and documents related to the services given to the patients are stored at the testing centres.

Follow-up examination of the partners, and early infant diagnosis and monitoring of kids of HIV positive patients are done by the centres too. Stopping their services may affect the interests of a large number of patients, the experts add.

Strike call

Meanwhile, the Kerala State AIDS Control Employees’ Union has called for a strike from November 20 in protest against the decision. Functionaries of the union say that the employees played a major role in bringing down the HIV test positivity rate in the State.

The move to redeploy the 124 staff in 62 centres, including lab technicians and counsellors, lacks logic, they claim.