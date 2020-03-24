Pathanamthitta under strict COVID-19 vigil

District Collector P.B. Noohu has promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in all police station limits in the district to ensure protection to the lives of the people against the backdrop of the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the Collector, who is also the District Magistrate, banned more than five people assembling at any public place. The public transport system, including the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, would stop services during the ban period. However, private vehicles could be used for purchasing essential articles and for emergency use. Only one adult could travel in the vehicle, besides the driver, the statement said. Autorikshaws and taxis could be used only for medical needs and transportation of essential commodities during the period. The distribution of cooking gas and functioning of petrol/diesel outlets would not be interrupted.