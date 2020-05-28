Pathanamthitta records 6 cases

Pathanamthitta witnessed the highest single day spike of six SARS-CoV-2 positive cases, three of them women, on Thursday. Of the patients, five persons had come from Maharashtra, and one from Saudi Arabia.

The five who came from Maharashtra are a 44-year-old woman of Ullannur who arrived in the district on May 15, a 67-year-old man of Aerath (May 18), a 32-year-old man of Aerath (May 18), a 25-year-old woman of Vallikkode-Kottayam (May 18), and a 69-year-old woman who reached Kodumon on May 23. A 33-year-old man who reached his village of Pullad from Saudi Arabia on May 19 too has tested positive.

45 at isolation wards

The number of persons quarantined at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district went up to 45 on Thursday. Of this, 18 persons are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, seven at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, four at the General Hospital in Adoor, five at the Menamthottom hospital in Ranni, and 11 others at various private hospitals in the district.

As per a bulletin of the district administration, 3,879 persons are in quarantine at corona care centres and houses in different parts of the district as on Thursday. Of these, 3,333 persons have come from other States and 539 people, from abroad.

The bulletin said 260 nasal and throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday. So far, 6,776 throat swab samples sent from the district to the laboratory tested negative while 38 tested positive. Clinical examination results of 532 throat swab samples are awaited.