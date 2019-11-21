Pathanamthitta panelto enforce regulations

The district-level committee for captive elephant management, chaired by District Collector P.B. Noohu, has decided to strictly enforce the regulations for parading captive elephants between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The committee has decided not to permit parading of elephants without obtaining prior permission for the same.
At present, 107 temples in the district have got permission for parading elephants. The temple authorities should submit application for conducting the festival to the monitoring committee three days before the festival.
The festival committee and public should not permit people to take selfie with elephants or sound horn near the elephants.
The Collector sought the cooperation of all concerned for strict implementation of the captive elephant maintenance rules.
