Pathanamthitta logs 189 cases

As many as 189 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 172 persons contracted the virus through local contact, and of this, the contact source of 49 persons are yet to be ascertained. Among the local bodies, Thiruvalla reported 24 cases, followed by Ranni-Pazhavangadi with 164 cases.

With 229 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 1,883 active cases.