Passport office to remain closed on Tuesday

Guru Nanak Jayanthi falls on November 8

The regional passport office at Eranhipalam, Kozhikode and the passport seva kendras at Kozhikode, Vadakara, Malappuram, Kannur, and Payyannur, and the post office passport seva kendra in Kasaragod will remain closed on November 8 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak Jayanthi, M. Rahees, regional passport officer said in a press release.