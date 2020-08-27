Pass system for travel to Karnataka withdrawn

Kasaragod District Collector D. Sajith Babu has withdrawn the need for obtaining passes for daily travel to Karnataka and back. The pass was introduced following an increase in the case of people with COVID-19 travelling to the neighbouring State.
The decision to withdraw it was taken at a meeting conducted through videoconferencing.
The Collector said that from now on, people would have to register themselves on the COVID-19 vigilance portal along with the negative certificate obtained after the antigen test.
The District Medical Officer would arrange for the necessary check-up at the Thalappadi check-post. The details of all the passengers would be recorded.
More routes
In addition to the existing National Highway 66 (Thalappadi check-post), permission would be given to travel to Karnataka through Panathur, Manimoola, Perla, and Jalsur main roads.
