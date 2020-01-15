Party symbol: EC hears KC(M) factions

The Election Commission has started its hearing on the claims made by two factions of the Kerala Congress (M) to decide which represents the original party, poll panel sources said here on Tuesday.

The full commission — Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra — began the hearing on Monday.

Representatives from the factions led by Rajya Sabha member Jose K. Mani and former Minister and party working Chariman P.J. Joseph were present during the hearing. After hearing both the parties, the full commission adjourned the matter to January 20, the sources said.

Both the factions are claiming that they represent the original KC(M) after the death of party founder K.M. Mani in April 2019.

Mr.Mani had petitioned the Election Commission that he was heading the real party and he should be allowed to use its ‘two leaves’ symbol and flag.

However Mr. Joseph, who is the KC(M) MLA of Thodupuzha, denied Mr. Mani’s claim.