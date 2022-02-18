Paradigm shift to farmland-based multi-cropping system

e-trading platform for integrating agri markets, supply logistics

Activities aimed at carbon-neutral agriculture, formation of agriculture student cadets on the lines of the popular Student Police Cadet (SPC) scheme and creation of an e-trading platform are among the highlights for the farm sector in the policy address made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Kerala Assembly on Friday.

Further, the government plans a paradigm shift to a farmland-based multi-cropping system as the basic block for agricultural development by replacing crop-based assistance with a farm-based one.

An online market platform or e-trading platform is on the anvil for integrating agricultural markets, systemic supply chain logistics and process designs that boost trading, the policy address noted. Grassroot-level campaigns will be carried out to reduce carbon footprint in the farm sector. Hi-tech Organic Supermarkets will be established for selling organic produce.

The agri student cadet programme has the objective of drawing school students to agricultural activities. The government also proposes to establish Krishi Sree Groups of youth, women and NRIs.

'Paalkudam,' an Integrated Dairy Development Programme, will be implemented in 10 selected panchayats during 2022-23 to help panchayats achieve self-sufficiency in milk production. It involves a special herd induction programme and dairy farm mechanisation-cum-automation programme. Milk procurement through dairy cooperatives will be increased to 23 lakh litres per day.

Research facilities

The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) will establish a referral and diagnostic laboratory for supporting livestock farming. KVASU also proposes to establish a Centre for Monitoring Xenobiotic Residues and Advanced Animal Health Care, a knowledge park for capacity-building and business promotion in dairy processing and a duck research facility at Kuttanad.

The Dairy Training Centres at Thiruvananthapuram, Ochira, Kottayam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kasargod will be upgraded to Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Centres.