GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Panels overseeing unrelated organ transplant to be strengthened

Published - June 11, 2024 09:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

s

The functioning of district-level authorisation committees, which oversee non-related organ transplants in the State, would be strengthened and streamlined so that altruistic organ transplants are conducted in a faultless manner.

Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), organised a one-day workshop here on Tuesday to chalk out guidelines for the uniform functioning of district-level authorisation committees and that commercial considerations are weeded out when in comes to unrelated or altruistic organ donations in the State

The workshop was inaugurated by the Joint Director of Medical Education, K.V .Viswanathan. The Executive Director of K-SOTTO, Noble Gracious, presided over the inaugural session.

The workshop sought to discuss the role of district-level authorisation committees in sanctioning non-related organ donations, to dispel the rumours surrounding organ donations and curb commercial transactions between organ donors and recipients.

The members of various district-level authorisation committees participated. The workshop also discussed the legal aspects of un-related organ donation as well as the psychological and social aspects of organ donations

K-SOTTO has already commenced steps to digitalise the procedures of the district-level authorisation committees and a model of the digital version was presented at the workshop.

Those who led the sessions included A.K. Unmesh, head of the department of Forensic Medicine; Veena Roshan Jose and Shivender Rahul, Assistant Professor, Nagpur National Law University, among others.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.