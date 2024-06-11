Panels overseeing unrelated organ transplant to be strengthened

s

The functioning of district-level authorisation committees, which oversee non-related organ transplants in the State, would be strengthened and streamlined so that altruistic organ transplants are conducted in a faultless manner.

Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), organised a one-day workshop here on Tuesday to chalk out guidelines for the uniform functioning of district-level authorisation committees and that commercial considerations are weeded out when in comes to unrelated or altruistic organ donations in the State

The workshop was inaugurated by the Joint Director of Medical Education, K.V .Viswanathan. The Executive Director of K-SOTTO, Noble Gracious, presided over the inaugural session.

The workshop sought to discuss the role of district-level authorisation committees in sanctioning non-related organ donations, to dispel the rumours surrounding organ donations and curb commercial transactions between organ donors and recipients.

The members of various district-level authorisation committees participated. The workshop also discussed the legal aspects of un-related organ donation as well as the psychological and social aspects of organ donations

K-SOTTO has already commenced steps to digitalise the procedures of the district-level authorisation committees and a model of the digital version was presented at the workshop.

Those who led the sessions included A.K. Unmesh, head of the department of Forensic Medicine; Veena Roshan Jose and Shivender Rahul, Assistant Professor, Nagpur National Law University, among others.