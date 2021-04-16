Panel of Vice Chancellors resolves to scrap practice of seeking equivalency certificates in Kerala

Panel advises the government to amend the special rules to ensure that Kerala Public Service Commission no longer demands them

The State Level Academic Committee (SLAC) has unanimously resolved to instruct universities to scrap the practice of seeking equivalency certificates from students and jobseekers.

The SLAC, a panel of Vice Chancellors of State universities formed by the Kerala State Higher Education Council, met on Friday. It noted that universities persisted the practice of requiring equivalency certificates for various degrees from other universities for securing admission to academic programmes or appointments.

The panel advised the government to amend the special rules accordingly to ensure that the Kerala Public Service Commission no longer demands equivalency certificates from candidates. The commission has also been urged not to insist on equivalency certificates from candidates who have qualified in tests and interviews.

Higher education

It was also recommended to dispense with the practice of insisting on equivalency certificates for continuing higher education where admission is secured through entrance tests.

Based on a UGC directive, the SLAC also decided to recommend that degrees, diplomas and certificates awarded for programmes conducted by open and distance learning (ODL) institutions recognised by the erstwhile Distance Education Council (DEC) and the UGC should be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees, diplomas and certificates issued by traditional universities and institutions in the country. Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal chaired the meeting.