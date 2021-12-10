Panel moots socio-health survey in Attappady

State Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi said that the commission would recommend to the government for a comprehensive socio-health survey in Attappady.

Inaugurating the Human Rights Day celebrations organised by the Women’s Commission at Attappady on Friday, Ms. Sathidevi said that there was no dearth of welfare schemes in Attappady. Programmes in tune with the lifestyle of the tribes-people should be implemented in Attappady, she said.

The Commission asked the district panchayat to give shape to a comprehensive programme for Attappady by including various schemes of similar nature.

The chairperson said that making the tribespeople self-reliant and helping them find employment on their own would go a long way in addressing such negative things as liquor and tobacco.

District Panchayat president K. Binumol presided over the function. The commission visited several tribal hamlets at Attappady and listened to the woes of the women. The tribal women welcomed the commission members with bouquets.