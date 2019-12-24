Panchayat to be developed under Central scheme

The Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana will take off to a formal start in the district with the implementation of a slew of development projects in the Thalayazham panchayat.

A decision to adopt the local body under the project was made at a meeting convened by Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam here on Tuesday. He directed various department heads to prepare a blueprint of the projects to be implemented under the project over a period of one year.

Accordingly, each department will present its development plans during a workshop to be held at the Thalayazham panchayat hall on January 10.

On Jan. 29

Mr. Viswam said the project would bring in significant changes in the various aspects of life in the panchayat, including health, social welfare and personality development.

The official declaration of the project was slated to be carried out on January 29 after the constitution of a district-level implementation committee.

Growth model

The project aims at developing the panchayat as a growth model through efficient implementation of projects by taking into account the potential of its local development. The projects will be implemented in four different phases, each comprising three months.

District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu, Thalayazham panchayat president Usha Kumari, and District Poverty Alleviation Project Director P.S. Shino attended the meeting.