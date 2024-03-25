Palm Sunday observed with religious fervour in Kochi

March 25, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - KOCHI

Christians in Kochi joined their counterparts in different parts of the world in Palm Sunday observances, recalling the New Testament accounts of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem before his arrest by the Roman authorities, suffering and Crucifixion. Palm Sunday observations usher in the Holy Week during which Christians commemorate the establishment of the Eucharist on Maundy Thursday, death of Jesus on Good Friday, and Resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Varapuzha led Palm Sunday observances, including the blessing of palm leaves and procession ahead of the mass at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral, the seat of the archdiocese.

Special prayers and observances were held at Jacobite Syrian Orthodox churches. Palm Sunday observances comprised special prayers and mass at the Kothamangalam Mount Sinai Catholicate diocesan headquarters Mor Baselios Cathedral. Catholicos Baselios Thomas I led the ceremonies. Joseph Mor Gregorios, Malankara Metropolitan of the Jacobite Church led the ceremonies at St. George Cathedral at Thiruvankulam seminary.

Head of the Syro-Malabar Church Mar Raphael Thattil led the ceremonies at Holy Cross Major Archiepiscopal Church in Nadavayal, Mananthavady diocese. Bishop Bosco Puthur, apostolic administrator of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, led the ceremonies at Queen Mary’s Syrian Catholic Church at Kolencherry.