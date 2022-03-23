Palingenetic nationalism on the rise, says American scholar Anne Wingenter

Anne Wingenter says such movements seek rejection of democratic institutions

Palingenetic nationalism (referring to the concept of rebirth or recreation) today finds new expressions and forms in the far-right, resurgent ethno-nationalisms with simultaneous appeals to religion and calls for violence, according to Anne Wingenter, Professor of History and Women’s Studies and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at Loyola University, Chicago’s John Felice Rome Center, Italy.

Delivering a special lecture on ‘Women and Italian fascism: What can the past teach us about the contemporary rise of militant nationalism?’ organised by Vakkom Moulavi Memorial and Research Centre (VMMRC) here on Wednesday, Dr. Wingenter said “today, all such movements seek rejection of democratic institutions, while the claims of victimisation (even while in power) and evocation of existential crisis continue to echo the slogans that featured in Italy under fascism.”

She said fascist narratives which gather momentum in different countries today can be countered by understanding the mechanisms with which the people of that category used to acquire power and maintain it through narratives. “Then we need to construct our own counternarratives, our own metaphors with an explicit vision,“ she added.

A.K. Ramakrishnan, Professor of International Relations and Gender Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, chaired the session. Kerala Council for Historical Research Chairman Michel Tharakan, State Planning Board Member, K. Ravi Raman, K.N. Raj Centre Joint Director V. Mathew Kurian, Abdul Latif, K.M. Seethi, Sameer Muneer and others spoke.