Palakkad records seasons highest temperature of 41.5° C

April 08, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Searing heat tightened its grip over central Kerala with Palakkad continuing to witness temperatures above 40 °C in five consecutive days. Plus, several stations experienced sweltering heat, with temperatures climbing two to four degrees C above normal. Since April 4 this year, Palakkad has been recording temperatures above 40 °C. The highest temperature of the year was recorded on April 6 with the temperature climbing to 41.5 C in Palakkad. Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a forecast warning that the maximum temperature is very likely to be around 41 C in Palakkad until April 12

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperatures in 11 more districts in Kerala. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39° C in Kollam, around 38° C in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, around 37° C in Kannur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, and around 36° C in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4° C above normal) until April 12. Hot and humid weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during this period due to high temperature and humidity, said the bulletin.