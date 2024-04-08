GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Palakkad records seasons highest temperature of 41.5° C

April 08, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Searing heat tightened its grip over central Kerala with Palakkad continuing to witness temperatures above 40 °C in five consecutive days. Plus, several stations experienced sweltering heat, with temperatures climbing two to four degrees C above normal. Since April 4 this year, Palakkad has been recording temperatures above 40 °C. The highest temperature of the year was recorded on April 6 with the temperature climbing to 41.5 C in Palakkad. Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a forecast warning that the maximum temperature is very likely to be around 41 C in Palakkad until April 12

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperatures in 11 more districts in Kerala. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39° C in Kollam, around 38° C in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, around 37° C in Kannur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, and around 36° C in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4° C above normal) until April 12. Hot and humid weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during this period due to high temperature and humidity, said the bulletin.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.