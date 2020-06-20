Palakkad records 23 COVID-19 cases

Palakkad registered 23 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people currently under treatment in the district to 135.

District Collector D. Balamurali said all the new cases were found to be returnees from other States and from abroad.

While two persons had returned from Delhi, five had come back from the UAE, one from Rajasthan, one from Saudi Arabia, two from Karnataka, five from Tamil Nadu, three from Qatar, one from Bahrain, two from Maharashtra, and one from Kuwait.

Apart from the 135 patients under treatment in the district, five people from the district are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, three at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, and one each at the Medical College Hospitals at Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

As many as 15,438 tests were conducted in Palakkad and 14,490 results were made available. A total of 337 persons had contracted COVID-19, and 200 of them were cured until Saturday.

In Kozhikode

A dozen people were declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Saturday and 11 others recovered from the infection in the district.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, they include a 31-year-old woman from Atholy, and her three children aged 11, six and two. Her husband had earlier been found infected and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. They had returned from Kuwait on June 11. There is also a couple from Panangadu, aged 38 and 30, respectively, who returned by the Rajdhani Express on June 19. They too are at the medical college hospital now. The other patients are from Meppayyur, Onchiyam, Thalakkulathur, Azhiyoor, Nanmanda and Eramala. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 104. Those who recovered are from Nadapuram, Onchiyam, Maniyoor, Atholy, Olavanna, Chorod, Valayam, Orkkatteri, Chathamangalam, Nochad, and Unnikulam.

The number of people under observation is 13,698, of whom 5,759 are expatriates

In Wayanad

The district reported five COVID-19 cases and two recoveries on Saturday.

Of the new cases, two persons had returned from abroad and three from other States. A 45-year-old from Mananthavady and a seven-year-old child from Arepetta near Meppadi who returned from Thane in Maharashtra, a 22-year-old from Thalappuzha who returned from Bahrain, a 35-year-old from Vaduvanchal who returned from Dubai, and a 24-year-old from Pachilakkad near Panamaram who returned from Delhi tested positive for the virus.

Of the 70 cases reported in the district so far, 45 persons have recovered.

In Thrissur

Six COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Saturday. Three persons who tested positive arrived from Kuwait, one from Jeddah, one from Madhya Pradesh and one from Uttar Pradesh. As many as 126 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Ten persons from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. A total of 14,223 people are under observation.

In Ernakulam

Three more persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ernakulam on Saturday. The patients are a 49-year-old from Thammanam, a 22-year-old from Elamakkara, and a 38-year-old from Vengola who came into contact with a police officer who had earlier tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. A 35-year-old woman from Edathala, near Aluva, has recovered from the diseaseon the day.

There are a total of 12,625 people under observation in the district.

(With inputs from Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur and Kochi bureaus)