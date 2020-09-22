Paddy farmers suffer heavy loss in rain

Paddy crops across the district suffered heavy damage in the rain that lashed the district in the past week. District agricultural authorities put the loss at ₹7 crore to paddy farmers.
Official figures indicate that 467 hectares of paddy was damaged in the last two weeks. The crop loss was heavier at Alathur, Nemmara, Kuzhalmannam, Chittur and Kollangode. Over 2,000 farmers were affected by the crop loss.
Agriculture officials said thousands of banana trees were destroyed in heavy wind. Most of them were nearing harvest. They said about 4,000 fruited banana trees and 2,000 trees without fruits were destroyed.
Banana crop loss was more in Attappady and Mannarkkad areas. Since the onset of monsoon, the district saw 3,109 hectares of crop loss amounting to ₹54 crore. The biggest crop damage was reported from Alathur area.
