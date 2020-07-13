Kerala

Pact for production of quality poultry feed

In a bid to provide quality poultry feed to farmers, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS), a farmer initiative in the district.

Hailed as the first poultry feed initiative in the cooperative sector, the tie-up came into effect on a war footing, as hundreds of farms were hit due to shortage of poultry feed.

BDS will bring out the feed in tie-up with a private firm in Mangalore, while scientists of KVASU will ensure its quality.

KVASU Registrar N. Ashok and P.S. Baburaj, CEO, BDS, signed the MoU.

